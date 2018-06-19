DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Director Randy Curley pressed to initiate a discussion about what direction his fellow board members want to go with regard to a master facilities plan presented them by KCBA Architects.
“Is there any type of discussion we want to have? I mean we have gone five different directions about our elementary schools and then all of a sudden we don’t talk about what we are going to do,” Curley said at last week’s work session. “Are you thinking about something? Do we not do anything? I’m just opening it up.”
The newest scenario, which involves the possibility of expanding Oklahoma Elementary was presented by Mike Kelly of KCBA prior to Curley’s comments.
“I didn’t know the gentleman living beside Oklahoma Elementary would walk into my office and say, I think you need some property, and I have some to sell,’” said Superintendent Luke Lansberry.
Lansberry said Monday that Dennis Raybuck is the man who offered to sell some property to the district.
“There’s so much information. We’ve been working on this for what, a year and a half?” Curley said.
“I agree with you. I think we need to have a meeting and discuss exactly what it is and where do we want to go,” said Director Sam Armagost.
“I think what it boils down to, at this particular point is, let us look at the numbers,” Armagost said. “We know that all of the options are possible. Now, let’s look at the numbers. Is Oklahoma truly going to be less expensive as was suggested? I think Mike cast it out, give us the numbers whereby we can really look at each one, individually, because with each one, they all fit. One way or another they all work. You just now have to look at which option.”
Director Larry Salone suggested that Kelly might develop a matrix, a list of all the options, the costs, etc.
“We don’t need to build this school tomorrow, right?” Salone said. “Those two schools (Oklahoma and Wasson) are going to be fine for another year. We should do a smart evaluation. Maybe we ask to develop a matrix and say, here are what all of the options are and compare them with each other.”
Director David Schwab said a Matrix would be a good idea.
“It kept feeling like accelerate, accelerate, accelerate, and I wasn’t real comfortable with that,” Salone said.
“I think that’s why we were feeling frustrated a month ago because we were going off a timeline,” Lansberry said. “Let’s take the time we need because there’s no rush, and there shouldn’t be. If we are going meet that cycle, we have to keep on track. It’s time to kick back and find the numbers and let’s take our time.”
“We also have to remember what we did to the taxpayers,” said Armagost. “We closed three buildings (Luthersburg, Penfield and Sykesville) to save money. The same issue talking about building a building, we have half of our taxpayers mad because we took their building. It’s a no-win situation one way or another. As a former maintenance supervisor, I am truly glad to see that we are now finally moving forward with (doing maintenance) at our buildings, that’s never been allowed to be done before.”
“We set ourselves back a year and for that reason, we slow down,” said Director Lee Mitchell, noting there has been a 1 percent increase in construction cost since the board started discussing options. “I’m estimating that waiting this one year is adding an extra $5-10 million dollars over a lifetime. Let’s not forget that.”
Mitchell said he’d love to see the matrix as well.
“I think it needs all of you to include, not only construction costs, but the operating differences as well,” Mitchell said. “We talked about older buildings that are not energy efficient and in this stage we are in, an energy savings we won’t see if we choose not to build a new building. I didn’t particularly care for the building site (at the middle school).”
The board’s regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard, DuBois.
