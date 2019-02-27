A “very preliminary” review of the 2019-2020 DuBois Area School District budget was presented to the board by business Manager Jeanette Buriak at last week’s work session.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a $34.1 billion budget that would boost funding for public schools.
“We’ll take a look at that and then we’ll keep developing (the budget) as it goes,” said Buriak. “The DuBois Area School District’s budget represents the district’s proposed revenues and spending during a fiscal year beginning on July 1 and ending on June 30 of the following year.”
The 2019-2020 proposed final budget is expected to be adopted at the board’s May 16 meeting, with final adoption scheduled for June 20.
A review of the 2018-19 budget shows revenue at $58,005,823 while expenses are listed at $64,675,348, which gives the district a budgeted decrease in its fund balance of $6,669,525.
In December 2017, the board adopted a resolution which allowed the district to budget $4.2 million for major renovation or new building projects with the intent to replace that money with a bond issue.
“So in actuality, we anticipated a decrease to the fund balance of $2.4 million,” Buriak said.
Current millage rates in Clearfield County are 95.20 mills, while Jefferson County’s is 31.18 mills. DASD is a multi-county district, and the State Tax Equalization Board, which recently changed its name to the Tax Equalization Division, does a calculation for multi-county districts that tries to make up for the difference in assessments, Buriak said.
Clearfield County’s median household value is $57,000. Clearfield County’s market value is multiplied by 25 percent, which gives the assessed value. Taxes are based on the assessed value, so for the median household in Clearfield County, current taxes would be approximately $1,300 a year.
In Jefferson County, the median market value is $27,930, which is the assessed value. The market value is multiplied by the millage at 31.28, which means taxes would be about $870, she said.
With no tax increase, the district’s total projected revenue for 2019-2020 is listed at $59,395,682. Of that amount, $26,836,691 is from local sources, $30,794,941 from state revenue and $1,764,050 from federal revenue.
Projected expenditures for 2019-20 are listed at $63,206,891.
In January, the board voted to keep any potential property tax increases for the 2018-19 school year within the state index. This year, the DuBois Area’s adjusted index rate is set at 3.1 percent.
If taxes were raised to the index, Clearfield County’s millage rate would be at 98.32 mills, while Jefferson County’s millage rate would be 32.15 mills. The estimated increase in revenue would be $694,375, bringing total revenue to $63,206,891.
The administration will continue to collect updated data relevant to the budget before the 2019-20 proposed final budget is presented to the board.
