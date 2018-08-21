DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board received good news about state reimbursement under PlanCon, a state program that reimburses school districts 30 to 40 percent of what they spend on a given construction project, from KCBA Architect Mike Kelly at Thursday’s work session.
Kelly said the PlanCon update is very interesting because he hasn’t talked much about it when discussing building options in the past. Over the last few years, the state has turned it on and off, Kelly said.
“From July of 2016 to 2017, you (school districts) were not allowed to apply for new projects,” said Kelly, noting that on Jan. 1, 2017, the moratorium expired.
“They (the state) didn’t turn it back on but the off switch had expired, which legally meant it was back on again,” he said.
Last summer, the board had a special meeting to approve potential projects — renovations and/or additions — at Wasson and Oklahoma Elementary schools.
“Basically, the idea was to get your foot in the door in case we want to do these things,” Kelly said. “We were doing this and a lot of other districts were doing this as well.”
“We were looking at a lot of different (building) options, none of which included PlanCon,” said Kelly.
On June 21, the state’s budget passed.
“The budget was passed on time and, actually said anyone that put in a part A during those three months when PlanCon had expired, so it was technically not closed, is eligible,” said Kelly.
This is great news for the district, he said. If the district chooses to do a renovation and/or expansion of Wasson or Oklahoma or both, it is eligible for reimbursement for those projects.
“Which, again, that takes all these projects we’ve been thinking about and kind of turns them upside down,” Kelly said. “The key to reimbursement is that they reimburse by students that are affected in the building.”
Now, those projects can be positively affected by PlanCon reimbursement, Kelly said.
“Whatever you decide to do, whether it’s just the renovation or if it’s the renovation and expansion, if it’s the renovation and expansion and you build five more classrooms, we now have time to think about these things,” said Kelly. “The time limit is that you have a contractor under contract by July 1 of 2021. Working back from that you figure you want to be out to bid about four months before that. It gives you two months to bid, two months to award. If you’re in 2021, you’re looking at the winter, say January or February of 2021 that you’d want to go have a bid.”
Suddenly, the state out of nowhere called up and said there may be $6 million eligible for some building improvements, Kelly said.
That’s a reason to be happy that the board approved those forms last summer, he said.
Director Larry Salone commended Kelly for his efforts.
“Mike is not an employee of ours in any way, shape, or form,” Salone said. “The guy is phenomenal with watching Harrisburg and everything associated with schools. He forced us to come in here, kinda knew this, and we were all kind of like, ‘Meh, right?’ He just saved us probably $6 million, this school district, and didn’t have to do it. He didn’t get paid to do it, so thank you very very much. Well done young man, I’m so proud of you.”
“It’s very rare that we stand up and say, good news out of Harrisburg, but this is and as we’ve had some conversations about options now we have some time,” said Kelly. “You have the year and let’s talk through some options and you can say, we think we are going to go this route. There’s a great opportunity there, honestly, we talked about all the things. It’s still going to be a balance between enrollment and budgets, and exactly what improvement we would want to focus on both those buildings.
“The goal would be to maintain the four elementary schools that you have, keep the K-4 structure, upgrade Wasson and Oklahoma for the next 20-25 years of service in the community and again as the state goes offering some financial assistance to that is that much more attractive,” Kelly said.
