The DuBois Area School Board approved hiring a special counsel at its meeting last Thursday.
In a 9-0 vote, the law firm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC, of Pittsburgh, was hired at the hourly rate of $175 per hour.
The proposal was added as a late agenda item.
When asked by an audience member what the purpose of the special counsel is, board President Larry Salone said it is a personnel matter and that he could not discuss further.
Advocating for Pennsylvania school districts, municipalities and municipal authorities, Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC, counsels its clients in education, special education, municipal law, local taxation, labor relations, zoning, enforcement, and general litigation matters, according to the law firm’s website.
In other business, the board approved resolving two grievances in accordance with the terms of memorandums of agreements with the DuBois Custodial, Maintenance and Cafeteria Education Support Professional Association as prepared by the solicitor.
The board also approved several purchases.
The board approved the following revised policies, as submitted: Curriculum (programs); adoption of textbooks (programs); language instruction educational program for English learners (programs); and foreign exchange students (pupils).
The purchase of 16 laptop computers and accessories from CDW-G in the amount of $9,912 was approved. This will be funded from grant funds through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
The purchase of 10 surveillance cameras from Computer Support and Associates Inc. in the amount of $11,146.50 was approved. A total of $10,498 is to be paid by the Safe Schools Initiative Targeted Grant. The equipment will be purchased through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The board approved a memorandum of agreement between the district and the DuBois Area Education Association, as submitted.
The board approved and ratified the superintendent’s signature on the agreement with Edmentum in the amount of $69,550.50 for the renewal of Plato for the district’s cyber program, effective May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2020.
Directors approved and authorized the superintendent to sign the letter of collaborative agreement between Merakey Behavioral Health Rehabilitative Services and the district.
Upon the recommendation of Athletic Director Chuck Ferra, the board approved a pay increase for the district’s athletic officials, as submitted, effective with the 2019-2020 school year.
The increase is based on a study conducted with other District 9 athletic directors to keep the school on a similar pay scale with others in the district. The DAHS pay rate has been below the District 9 average in nearly every sport and below those of schools of similar size. The last pay increase for the officials was approved for 2010-11 school year.
