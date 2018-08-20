DuBOIS — DuBois Area School Board President Patty Fish opened Thursday’s meeting with a moment of silence for fellow director Randall L. Curley Sr., who died July 29.
Later in the meeting, Fish made a short statement about being required to fill Curley’s seat in a timely manner.
“The board is greatly going to miss Mr. Curley,” an emotional Fish said. “I know all of us had a hard time when it was brought to our attention that we needed to fill this vacancy. We feel it’s disrespectful to his family and to him to fill it so quickly.”
However, Fish stated that state law requires the board to do so.
The law states that if a vacancy occurs by reason of death, resignation, removal from a district or region, or other reasons, the vacancy will be filled in accordance with the School Code and Sunshine Act and by appointment by a majority vote of the remaining members of the board within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.
“Even though the board has heavy hearts and we’re going to miss Randy, and we don’t want to talk about filling his vacancy right away, it’s state law that we have to do it within 30 days,” Fish said. “I just wanted to point that out, that he’s going to be a hard one to fill.”
Fish then gave board members an opportunity to talk about Curley before moving on to the agenda.
“I didn’t know Randy before he started on the board,” Director Mark Gilga said. “And he was also on the Jeff Tech board, but what was good about Randy was he said, ‘This is all new to me, I’m going to need help,’ and we all dove in and said, ‘No problem.’ He was a real asset on everything. He always made the right choices for the school district and always talked about athletics. It’s really going to be hard to fill his shoes, he was a good person all around, so I hope everyone realizes what he did for the community and the district.”
Director Sam Armagost said Curley really connected with the students.
“I do remember on graduation day him handing out diplomas,” Armagost said. “Every kid that came up to him had a big smile, all of the athletes and so forth and shook his hand or gave him a hug and there was a little bit of camaraderie there which hit about all of them. It was a good thing to see. You could tell that Randy made a connection and he will be sadly missed.”
Superintendent Luke Lansberry said Curley clearly understood the challenges in the district.
“When things were tough, he always had a smile and was a supportive individual who was there to pick us up when we were down. He just picked you up when you were down,” said Lansberry. “He could do that. I’m going to miss him, as Superintendent of Schools, I’m absolutely going to miss him. I want his family to know we appreciated him.”
Director Larry Salone said he used to go eat wings with Curley every week.
“He and I were good friends,” said Salone, noting that they always had something to laugh about. “He was happy, with stories to tell and everything else. Curley stories come up often, they are just amazing. He’d be mad if you guys were too sad about it, that’s not his style. He was cool, he was a good friend.”
Fish said Curley was her “partner in crime to go out to all the schools on the first day and check out all the schools. I could count on him for anything.”
“He’ll be greatly missed. We really enjoyed having him on the board with us,” said Fish.
Fish said the candidates will be interviewed next week at a special meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard, DuBois s. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. and appointing someone to fill the vacant seat will be on the agenda.
