DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved a new five-year contract for Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton at last week’s meeting.
The agreement was approved by eight directors, including David Schwab, Lee Mitchell, Albert Varacallo, Larry Salone, Mark Gilga, Sam Armagost, Randy Curley and Jeff Madinger Sr. Board President Patty Fish was absent.
A five-year agreement was also approved, 8-0, for Director of Human Resources and School Safety Edd Brady.
Both agreements are effective July 1 through June 30, 2023. Additional contract details have not yet been made available.
Benton has been serving as the assistant superintendent since July 1, 2016, at a salary of $115,000. Her current contract was from July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2019.
School Police Officers
A memorandum of understanding between the district and each School Police Officer was approved, effective July 1 through June 30, 2020.
Also, the board approved four elementary, two middle school, two high school and one Jeff Tech vo-tech full-time SPO positions effective with the 2018-19 school year. This is an increase from six full-time equivalent positions to nine full-time equivalent positions.
Janice Bart was appointed officer-in-charge for the 2018-19 school year, while Dennis McFadden was appointed as the assistant-officer-in-charge for the 2018-19 school year.
Create Positions
Directors approved creating several positions, effective with the 2018-19 school year: a special education instructor, a speech and language pathologist and a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Jeff Tech (882 hours per year).
Transition Coordinator
Upon the recommendation of Special Education Director Robert Kriner, the board approved an additional seven days for the 2018-19 school year for Diane Minns, transition coordinator, to complete the paperwork associated with transition services and reports to the Bureau of Special Education that go beyond the student school year.
Student Representatives
Upon the recommendation of high school Principal Brian Weible, the board approved the following students as student representatives to the board for the 2018-19 school year: senior Kailey Pisani, junior Brady Johnson and senior James Oberlin as the alternate. Oberlin will be in attendance to the school board meetings when one or both of the other school board representatives is unable to attend.
The goal is to contact the student representatives at the beginning of the week of the meetings so they can give notification of which students will be attending.
