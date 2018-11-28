DuBOIS — Approval to purchase two ovens for the DuBois Area High School was given at last week’s board meeting.
The cost is $13,672, which is the lowest quote meeting specifications through the COSTARS program, which is Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program.
The board also authorized the business manager to seek bids for the replacement of the dual-pressure steamer at the high school.
Tax exoneration
As per tax collector review, the board approved a per capita tax exoneration for 2018-19 school year at $10 for the City of DuBois. The reason was listed as disability.
STEAM position
The board created an extra-duty position for intramural STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) for the 2018-19 school year at a salary of $993 and approved the memorandum of understanding between the district and the DuBois Area Education Association for the same.
Activity club
The board approved the establishment of a new student activity club, “VEX Robotics,” at the middle school, effective fall 2018.
Revised policies
The board approved the revised policy, as submitted, first reading: Curriculum (programs); Adoption of Textbooks (programs), Language instruction educational program for English Learners (programs); and foreign exchange students (pupils).
