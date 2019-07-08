The DuBois Area School Board recently approved memorandums of understanding with several area police departments — DuBois City, Sandy Township, Reynoldsville and the Pennsylvania State Police.
The memorandums establish procedures to be followed when specified incidents, described in each of the 13-page agreements, occur on school property, at any sponsored activity, or on a conveyance as described in the Safe Schools Act (such as a school bus) providing transportation to or from a school or school-sponsored activity.
The memorandums do not cover incidents that are outside of those school settings and create no substantial disruption to the learning environment.
Other memorandums of understanding include those between the district and:
- The DuBois Area Custodial, Maintenance and Cafeteria Education Support Professionals Association for revised summer work hours.
- The DuBois Area Educational Support Professionals Association for revised summer work hours.
- Superintendent Wendy J. Benton for unused vacation days through May 29, 2019.
- The DuBois Area Education Association for the Dean of Students for the 2019-2020 school year.
In other action, the board:
- Approved the retaining of Beard Legal Group as solicitor for the district, effective July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, as per the fee proposal. The fee for solicitor-type work performed on behalf of the school will be billed at a rate of $135 per hour. The fee for specialized services including labor relations, special education, negotiators, litigation, etc., will be billed at the rate of $165 per hour. Attendance at board meetings is billed at the hourly rate of $135 per hour with travel time billed at the reduced rate of $100 per hour.
- Renewed the workers’ compensation policy with BrickStreet beginning July 1 through June 30, 2020, at a rate of $159,210. This is an increase of $15,688.
- Authorized the business manager to secure the best possible price for electricity, effective Jan. 1, 2020, and authorized the superintendent to sign the agreement.
- Approved the employment agreement with Athletic Director Chuck Ferra, effective July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021.
- Approved and authorized the superintendent to sign the Discovery Education 2019-2020 Commitment with Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 for renewal of the Discovery Education subscription for the 2019-2020 school year at a cost of $1 per student.
- Approved copier agreements with Advanced Office Systems and Xerox for a term of 60 months. These agreements will provide for the most appropriately sized copiers in all school buildings based on the district’s actual copier usage. The estimated monthly costs for these agreements would total $7,627.32. This represents an estimated monthly savings of $96.74. This also includes authorizing the information technology director to sign the Customer Expectations Document with Xerox and the Delivery and Acceptance certification with Advanced Office Systems once the equipment is installed.
- Awarded the 2019-20 custodial/maintenance supply bids to the following (lowest bidder meeting specifications): Clearfield Wholesale Paper, $97.50; Janitors Supply Inc., $1,854.14; DeSantis Janitorial Supply, $18,542.60; and Staples $3,582.59.
- Approved the purchase of colored paper from Way Office Plus at a cost of $2,555.69 for the 2019-20 school year. The firm was the only vendor to submit a bid.
- Approved a letter of agreement between the district and The Meadows Psychiatric Center for the collaboration of services.
- Approved the affiliation agreement between Clarion University of Pennsylvania and the district to allow students to participate in the practicum or student teaching experience. This is a five-year agreement.
- Approved Brady Johnson and Annie Wingard as student representatives to the board for the 2019-20 school year.