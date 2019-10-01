The DuBois Area School Board, at its meeting last week, unanimously rejected granting tax exemption for the new One Stop convenience store being built in Reynoldsville.
Jim Brown, owner of One Stop located at 401 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, sought the tax exemption through the district’s amended Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) resolution dated March 22, 2000, which allows for a scheduled exemption over a period of five years — 100 percent, 80 percent, 60 percent, 40 percent and 20 percent.
LERTA is a tax abatement program created by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1977 authorizing local taxing authorities to provide tax exemption. The purpose of this tax exemption structure is to encourage economic development in “deteriorated areas” of the Commonwealth by allowing certain property owners to continue paying the property’s current taxes for a set amount of time, rather than the increased tax that would result from new construction and improvements, according to the state website.
Construction of a new One Stop building is currently under way after a Jan. 22 fire, which caused approximately $200,000 in damages. The cause was determined to be accidental.
The estimated cost of improvement is listed at $600,000, according to information provided to the district. The estimated date of completion is Oct. 15.
In March, One Stop started operating out of a temporary trailer at the same location until the new store is built. Customers have been able to walk into the trailer and purchase lottery tickets, cigarettes, candy, snacks, coffee, soft drinks, iced tea and milk.
The gas station, which was not affected by the fire, has also been open.
One Stop has been in Reynoldsville since 2007 and has approximately 10 employees. Brown also owns three other One Stop convenience stores located in Treasure Lake, Sykesville and Grampian.
In other matters, the board approved:
- A District Level Plan beginning July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023, as submitted.
- A school-based probation program agreement between the Clearfield County Commissioners, the Clearfield County Department of Probation Services (juvenile division) and the district in developing and maintaining a school-based probation program for the 2019-2020 school year.
- A Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the DuBois Area Educational Support Professional Association to award rights (seniority, bidding, bumping) to designate individuals who were previously hired on a temporary basis per their original hire date.
A Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the DuBois Area Education Association to create an extra-duty position for intramural STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) for the 2019-2020 school year at a salary of $956.