DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board reorganized Wednesday and elected Larry Salone its new president.
Jeff Madinger Sr. was elected vice president.
Salone, with the rest of the directors and Superintendent Luke Lansberry thanked Director Patty Fish, who served as the board’s president for the past five years.
Fish also expressed appreciation for the support she received during her terms as president.
Sam Armagost was chosen as the Jeff Tech representative.
The board established its meeting schedule for 2019. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at the administrative center unless otherwise noted. Committee meetings will be scheduled as needed.
The board’s next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. The next work session will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 17.
Student representatives report
Student representatives to the board reported that the DuBois Area High School annual “Ugly Sweater” dance will be held Dec. 14 and will be hosted by the Mock Trial team. The dance will help raise money for the team’s first tournament of the season, which will be the first weekend in January at the University of Pittsburgh.
The ninth annual Pink Game, with the girls basketball teams from DuBois and Brockway competing, will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 at the Brockway Area High School to raise money for the Hahne Cancer Center.
DAHS teachers will participate in a Jeans Week in January. Brockway is now taking orders for pre-game shirts at $5 per shirt. Those interested can contact Michelle Snyder for more information.
Over the past eight years, the two schools have raised approximately $124,000 for the cancer center.
Sue Olsakovsky and Therese Inzana of Brockway are coordinating the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.