DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved retaining Beard Legal Group, of Altoona, as solicitor for the district, with no increase in fees.
The agreement, which was approved at last week’s meeting, is effective July 1 through June 30, 2019.
According to the proposal, the fee for “solicitor-type work performed on behalf of the school will continue to be billed at the rate of $130 per hour.”
The fee for specialized services including labor relations, special education, negotiations, litigation, etc., will continue to be billed at the rate of $160 per hour.
Attendance at board meetings is billed at the hourly rate of $130 per hour with travel time billed at the reduced rate of $100 per hour.
Beard Legal Group does not require a retainer and is available, upon request, to attend board meetings.
“As you know, Beard Legal Group PC represents numerous school districts and career centers as solicitor and as negotiator and/or special counsel,” Carl P. Beard said in his proposal letter.
“The substantial experience of our attorneys enables us to offer a broad range of education, labor and employment law services,” Beard said in the letter. “This experience includes legal services in the areas of employment and labor matters involving both union and nonunion employees, special education matters including representation in due process hearings, contract negotiations with teacher and support staff unions, as well as in-service education of employees.”
Propane fuel bids
As a late agenda item, the board authorized the business manager to seek bids for propane fuel for Clepper Bus Service Inc.
The board then authorized the business manager to notify the present propane fuel supplier of the district’s notice to terminate.
Chromebooks purchase
Directors approved the purchase of 420 Acer Chromebooks (including Google Management licenses) and 14 Tripp Lite mobile carts from CDW-G for a total cost not to exceed $117,026, pending approval of the 2018-19 budget.
Network switches
The purchase of new Ubiquiti network switches from CDW-G was approved for a total cost not to exceed $69,973, pending approval of the 2018-19 budget.
Internet service
A 36-month agreement with Comcast Business for 250/25 Mbps internet service at a cost of $389.85 per month was approved. This internet service will replace the existing Comcast 50/10 Mbps backup internet service for the district. Also, a quote from Facilities Management eXpress including the annual subscription fee of $5,800 and the one time implementation fee of $1,500 for the facilities management software suite was approved.
District Treasurer
The board approved First Commonwealth Bank to serve as the district’s treasurer beginning July 1 through June 30, 2019.
