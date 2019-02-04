The DuBois Area School Board approved the revised 2018-19 calendar for the middle school and the high school at its January meeting.
“This request actually came from our student representatives and I really want to commend them for their leadership and advocacy,” said Substitute Superintendent Wendy Benton.
She said the student representatives asked that they have an opportunity to be provided with every educational opportunity available to them, Benton said.
“Whenever we look at the days that we missed in September, which was five days at the high school, three days at the middle school, and then we did have two snow days that resulted in cancellation so that equates to seven days total at the high school and five days at the middle school,” said Benton. “And the student representatives really made some great points and said you know, students in other districts potentially could have had seven additional instructional days prior to taking these assessments.”
“It is huge,” said Benton. “And I feel that anything that we can do to provide that time back to the students prior to them taking the exams, they have our full support.”
As a result, Friday, Feb. 22, was approved as a school day for the high school and the middle school. Elementary students would be off and the elementary teachers will conduct the parent-teacher conferences as scheduled, Benton said.
On Monday, April 22, the high school and middle school staff and students would report and the elementary students as well as the elementary teachers would be off that Monday after Easter, Benton said.
“It gives us two days back to provide instruction,” Benton said.
Additionally, Benton said she met with the teachers as well as the staff, and both high school and middle school administrators. She talked with the contractors and made sure the food services providers would be available.
“We really have a tremendous support for our students and providing them with the opportunity, and I’d just like to thank the staff for their willingness to give back to our kids,” said Benton.
Middle school teacher Dawna Vanderpool said, “Days at the end of the year do not help me. As an instructor, I’m grateful to have as many days made up beforehand so thank you.”
Director Dave Schwab said, “I think it’s extremely commendable that our student representatives would be for keeping at the forefront the education that our students badly need and when it was first bounced off me, I just sat there for a second thinking, ‘This came from our kids.’ It’s commendable.”
