DuBOIS — New lunch, breakfast and milk prices have been approved by the DuBois Area School Board for the 2018-19 school year and they include an increase over last year’s price.
The prices include:
- High school and middle school: $2.30 ($.10 increase).
- Elementary schools: $2.20 ($.10 increase).
- Adult meals: $3.80 ($.15 increase).
- Breakfast: $1.20 ($.10 increase).
- Milk: $.65 ($.05 increase).
Preventative Maintenance Contract
At its July meeting, the board also approved and authorized the superintendent to sign the agreement between the district and Siemens Industry Inc., for a period of one year beginning July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, pending solicitor review.
This is a service agreement which has been specifically designed to support a unique facility, and the services provided will help the district achieve its facility goals, according to the contract.
The intent of the service contract is to address preventative maintenance and repair costs by providing a projected and stable operating cost for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning and control system. The intent of this service is to augment the current maintenance staffs’ capabilities as needed to ensure proper building operation.
Policies Approved
The following policies were approved:
Complaint Policy: Administrative – revised.
Complaint Policy: Professional employees –revised.
Complaint Policy: Classified Employees –revised.
