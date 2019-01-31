The DuBois Area School Board at its meeting last week voted to keep any potential property tax increases for the 2018-19 school year within the state index.
This year, the DuBois Area’s adjusted index rate is set at 3.1 percent.
The adjusted index rate is calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for individual districts from a statewide base index. In 2019-20, the base index is set at 2.3 percent. The adjusted index is calculated using a formula based on a property market value to personal income ratio average within a district.
Each year, school districts in Pennsylvania are required to decide whether to pass a resolution limiting any potential tax increase to within a percentage calculated by PDE, or to submit a preliminary budget to the department and move forward with seeking either a referendum exception or voter approval for tax increases.
The vote does not serve as an approval for a tax increase or eliminate the possibility of one. It limits potential increases to 3.1 percent or less.
Directors approved the Privacy and Network Liability Insurance renewal with Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, effective Feb. 26, to Feb. 26, 2020, at a cost of $8,888. This represents a decrease of $1,707.76 from the prior year.
Also at the meeting, the board approved the school-based probation program agreement between the Clearfield County Commissioners, the Clearfield County Department of Probation Services (Juvenile Division) and the district in developing and maintaining a school-based probation program for the 2018-19 school year.
The board approved and authorized the substitute superintendent to sign the memorandum of understanding between Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania and the district for dual enrollment.
Upon the recommendation of Maintenance/Custodial Supervisor Steve Dunlap, the board voted to solicit bids through Keystone Cooperative for roof repairs at the middle school.
Also upon the recommendation of Dunlap, the board voted to solicit bids through Municibid online auction services for the sale of the following maintenance trucks as is, no warranties expressed or implied: 2003 Ford F350, 144,349 miles and 2000 Chevy 2500, 124,976 miles.
The board awarded the bid for the replacement of dual-pressure steamer at the high school to Curran Taylor Inc. in the amount of $10,972.50, which was the lowest quote meeting specifications.
Upon the recommendation of Robert Kriner, director of special education, the board approved creating a paraprofessional (child specific aide) position at Wasson Elementary School, up to 1,080 hours, on an as-needed basis, effective on or after Jan. 28.
