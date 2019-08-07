The DuBois Area School Board, at a special meeting Monday, approved several hirings and resignations.
The board approved hiring Cheyenne Helman as an art education instructor, effective with the 2019-2020 school year at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 1, Year 2.
Prior to that hiring, the board rescinded the action from the board meeting of July 25 to hire Elizabeth Dippold as an art education instructor, effective with the 2019-2020 school year at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 2, Year 6.
Jayme Stonbraker was hired as a librarian, effective with the 2019-2020 school year at a salary, as per contract, at Masters, Step 1, Year 1.
Shannon Martini was hired as an elementary teacher, effective with the 2019-2020 school year at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 1, Year 5.
Also under hirings, the board approved the change of status for Judith Simmons from secretary at the high school (1,640 hours per year) to secretary at the high school (2,080 hours per year), effective Aug. 26.
Resignations
The following resignations were approved:
- Sydney Weaver, business education instructor, high school, effective immediately.
- Danielle Catalano, social studies instructor, middle school, effective immediately.
Brenda Meholick, secretary, high school, effective Aug. 23.