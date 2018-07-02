DuBOIS — Several summer maintenance projects are planned for the DuBois Area School District.
“Maintenance for the middle school and high school parking lots are on my list of projects to complete during the summer,” said Maintenance/Custodial Supervisor Steve Dunlap in a letter to the board included in last week’s agenda packet.
“Each parking lot will need sealing and line painting completed as well as drain repairs for the middle school,” said Dunlap, adding that he would like to go out for bid on those projects.
The board approved soliciting bids for the following projects:
DuBois Area High School
- Sealing/line painting student parking lot.
- Sealing/line painting the back parking lot to tennis courts and track.
DuBois Area Middle School
- Sealing bus lane areas.
- Repairing around drains.
The funding for the projects will be paid out of the district’s general fund budget.
Also at last week’s meeting, Dunlap presented a 10-year plan for maintenance for the board’s review.
Professional Development
The board also approved a quote for professional development training in the amount of $6,425.
Community Guidance Agreement
The board approved the letter of agreement between the Community Guidance Center and the district, effective July 1 through June 30, 2019.
The mission of the Community Guidance is to provide high quality comprehensive mental health, drug and alcohol, intellectual disability, and early intervention services, empowering individuals and families residing in the community to improve the quality of their lives, according to its website.
Consulting Agreement
Directors approved the consulting agreement between the district and USI Insurance Services, formerly Key Insurance and Benefits Services Inc., at a commission of $50,000, effective July 1 for an initial term of one year. After the initial term, either party may terminate upon 60 days advance written notice. This is a savings of $5,902.
