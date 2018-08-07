DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District is seeking a candidate to fill the Region B vacancy created by the death of Randall L. Curley Sr., 60, of Rockton, on July 29.
The district includes Falls Creek, and Bloom, Huston, Sandy and Union townships.
In Sunday’s edition of the Courier Express, the DASD published a public notice that interested candidates must submit a letter of interest indicating their address and a resume to the DASD, Administrative Center, Attention: Danette M. Farrell, Board Secretary, 500 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois, PA 15801 by noon on Aug. 17.
A special board meeting has been scheduled prior to the regular board meeting (7 p.m.) on Aug. 23 beginning at 6 p.m. for the purpose of interviewing possible candidates to fill this vacancy and for all other general business matters. The meeting will be held at the Administrative Center.
As per Section 3-315 of Public School Code, when a vacancy occurs by reason of death, resignation, removal from a district or region, or otherwise, the vacancy will be filled in accordance with the School Code and Sunshine Act and by appointment by a majority vote of the remaining members of the board within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.
The board member who is appointed will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term or, if earlier, until the first Monday in December after the first municipal election occurring more than 60 days following his or her appointment.
Curley’s four-year term expires in December 2019.
