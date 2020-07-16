DuBOIS — DuBois City Solicitor Toni Cherry shared her reply to an Open Records request for information relating to City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
The requests were filed in May by Kevin Salandra, who asked for records regarding invoices and information about T-shirts, hoodies, coolers and other items embroidered with the City of DuBois seal on them; bills for cell phone service paid for by the city; expense reports; credit card statements, and financial interest statements for 2016-19.
The financial interest statements were provided, at a cost of $2, Cherry said.
As for the other items, she said:
— There are no records of expenditure by the city because Suplizio paid for all the promotional items with his money.
— He pays his own cell phone bill (he does receive a monthly allowance).
— He has not turned in an expense report of any kind since 2003.
— He has never had or used a city credit card.
Salandra is a Sandy Township supervisor.
In other items during a brief meeting Monday, the council:
— Authorized the city administration to work with banks to begin the process of authorizing and issuing two $4 million notes. One will pay for engineering for a new sewage treatment plant. The other note will pay for water projects, including work at the water plan and on several water lines, including one on Maple Avenue.
— The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the notes will take place July 27. After it is advertised, the second reading and enactment are scheduled for Aug. 10. The city will file the proceedings with the state Department of Community and Economic Development on Aug. 19 and expected to have DCED approval on Sept. 9 or 10. The closing on the notes is expected to take place Sept. 15.
— Suplizio issued an annual reminder to property owners to trim trees, bushes and shrubs on their properties that intrude into streets and alleys within the next two weeks.
If not completed by then, the city will do the work. There is no charge, but Mayor Randy Schmidt said, “We’re not tree trimmers. You may not like our work.”
— A public hearing will be held at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, July 23, concerning a special COVID-19 allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds.
— The first reading of Council Bill 1948 took place. It provides for vacating a portion of Hope Street, formerly known as Hope Alley, that lies between East Park Avenue and Seyler Alley.
The council’s next work session will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 27. All meetings are held in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.