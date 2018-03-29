DuBOIS — The annual Spring Cleanup sponsored by the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group is less than a month away.
“We’re very excited because it’s our 15th annual community spring cleanup, so we’ve been doing this even before we were officially a revitalization effort,” said DDRG President Julie Stewart. “We expect to have a great crowd. We’re working with the American Legion and the City of DuBois Fire Department again this year. We’re also working with Xtreme Wear, which is going to be donating shirts for our first 100 volunteers who sign up, so we’re pretty excited about that.”
Stewart said there are usually between 125 and 200 people who join in the cleanup.
The sign up helps with planning for the kick off breakfast which his held from 8-9 a.m. on April 21 at the American Legion Post #17, Liberty Boulevard, DuBois, just prior to the effort, which starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 11 a.m.
All the DuBois Fire Companies have a long-standing tradition of hosing off the streets and sidewalks of downtown DuBois on the evening before the event to prepare for the cleanup on Saturday.
“It really helps to keep the dust down and just gives everything a nice fresh look,” Stewart said. “If people have things to do in front of their building, probably depending on what it is, their own hosing down of the front of their building, do it before they hose it off, maybe just so that it can come and wash all the grime away.”
In addition to the City of DuBois and American Legion, the DDRG partners with the Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce and Firehouse Pizza.
For more information, call 371-3064 or email information to holli@downtowndubois.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.