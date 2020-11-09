DuBOIS — An area business recently provided 96 bags of school supplies for DuBois Area School District elementary students in need.
DuBois Staples General Manager Kristy Wood-McMillen and DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton began collaborating in early July about the Staples Give Back Donation Program in preparation to meet the needs of the students in the community; raising essential supplies through the customer donation program.
Since the need was significant, the program was extended until Oct. 10, said Benton. The program successfully generated 96 bags of school supplies consisting of: folders, pencils, colored pencils, glue, note cards, dry erase markers, rulers and erasers.
“Knowing that the elementary principals had been expressing a need for students to have additional school supplies at home, the bags of school supplies were distributed to the four elementary schools the next day,” said Benton.
Wood-McMillen shared that the DuBois Staples started a new season of giving on Oct. 25. The next phase of school supply bags will include hand sanitizer, markers, crayons, pocket folders and erasers.
“The timing of the donation of school supplies could not have been better,” said Benton. “Due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result of the challenges it has posed to the community, we were unable to coordinate the annual Stuff the Bus event.”
The Stuff the Bus project originated in 2016 and demonstrated consistent growth in donations over the past three years.
Last year, the DuBois Area School District received nearly 300 backpacks with school supplies for students.
“While some of our students are participating in in-person instruction and others are participating virtually, all students need school supplies,” said Benton. “While the district provides supplies for the students to use at school, it’s greatly appreciated when we have additional supplies donated for the students to use at home.”
Benton expressed appreciation to Wood-McMillen and the team at the DuBois Staples for their commitment to providing for the needs of the children in the community.
“We are fortunate to live in a community that places a strong emphasis on education and meeting the needs of those less fortunate,” said Benton. “Thank you to all of the donors for their generous support. Every donated supply makes a difference and is greatly appreciated.”