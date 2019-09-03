Summer Music Fest 2019, sponsored by the City of DuBois, ended with a celebration last week.
Back by popular demand performing on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois City Park was the group, “The Elements.” These familiar musicians have provided music for many years in DuBois and the surrounding area, according to Summer Music Fest Co-Chairman Denny Skraba.
As usual for the season finale, DuBois City Council members and other officials were also in attendance to grill free hot dogs for those attending, in addition to offering free refreshments and other snacks.
“Music Fest Summer Concert season finished this past Thursday evening with a huge crowd on hand and great music provided by “The Elements,” said Skraba. “Special thanks to the City of DuBois, but most of all to the bands and people who attended to make it a success. Weather cooperated every Thursday evening this season and we are looking forward to next year. See you in 2020.”
“I can’t thank Denny Skraba enough for helping me,” said Music Fest Co-Chairman Jeff Baronick. “And without the City of DuBois and (city manager) John “Herm” Suplizio, there would be no concerts. I want to thank everybody for showing up ... their loyal patronage week in and week out, as well as we were very blessed with great weather this year. Special thanks tonight for the city cooking hot dogs.”
“We all know that DuBois is a great place to live and a great place to work, and our summer music fest is always a great hit,” said Councilwoman Diane Bernardo. “The crowds get bigger each year and tonight is our finale. It brings out a lot of people from all around the area. We’re always being stopped, as you could hear in the crowd today, people saying, ‘Thank you for doing this.’ They come here, get something to eat, and listen to a great rock and roll band. And we’re all proud that this is a part of the City of DuBois.”
“We had a great summer for the community concerts,” said Suplizio. “It’s just a nice event that we do for the community ... the whole area, people from all over, come here.”
“I have to thank Denny Skraba and Jeff Baronick who took the lead on this, this year, since the passing of Jack Averill, who organized this for years and years,” said Suplizio. “They did a fabulous job. My hat’s off to them for taking the initiative, running with it.”
Councilman Eddie Walsh, who helped grill the hot dogs, noted that the Pulaski Club donated the hot dog sauce and onions this year.