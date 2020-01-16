DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has moved forward with the next step in acquiring a drug dog for its police department.
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said Officer Zayne Rhed, who will be the K9 handler, and Officer Casey Doherty have been working to determine from whom the city would like to purchase the dog and who will be responsible for its training.
“They evaluated the sites — there were three,” said Suplizio. “We are putting together the evaluations at this point in time and here in the near future we will be selecting one. Once that’s done, we’ll have to see how soon they can get us in to do the training and also when the dog will be available.”
To date, Suplizio said the city has received several thousand dollars in donations from the community to be used toward the addition of a K9 police dog to its police department to help fight the drug epidemic in the community.
“We’d like to thank the people who have sent in donations,” said Suplizio. “We are still accepting donations and we think, as I’ve said in the past, this will be a great tool for the City of DuBois and the surrounding areas to fight the battle on drugs.”
The K9 police dog equipment and set-up costs are estimated at more than $65,000.