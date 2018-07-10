DuBOIS — A 19-year-old DuBois man, who is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois.
Broc Nilolas Marche, 40 Lilac Drive, DuBois, has been charged by Sandy Township Police with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, assault, disorderly conduct and summary counts of criminal mischief and harassment as a result of an incident which occurred at 6:30 p.m. June 28 in the parking lot of Save A Lot on South Brady Street.
The police were called to the scene by a witness who saw a man punching a car window and jumping on the car as it was trying to pull away in the parking lot, the affidavit of probable cause stated. The witness also saw what appeared to be a knife in the man’s hand and reported that he used the knife to puncture two tires on the vehicle during the incident.
When police arrived at the scene, they detained Marche, who had two knives, the affidavit said. The woman involved spoke to the police and said that she agreed by phone to meet with Marche. Prior to the meeting on the phone, Marche made statements to the woman which were threatening in nature, “saying that Marche talked about killing all of them when they met.” She told the police that she had no idea at the time that he meant what he said or she would not have met him.
The woman said she pulled into the parking lot with three friends inside the vehicle. When she pulled into the parking lot, the woman said, Marche appeared out of nowhere and began punching the driver’s side window of her vehicle. She said she tried to pull away and then stopped. She said she remembers Marche putting his hand around her throat, trying to choke her, while she was in the vehicle. Several witnesses stated that when Marche opened the door he began punching the woman. The police did see red marks around the woman’s neck area where she said he attempted to choke her.
Police did not immediately see marks on the woman’s face and stated that she did not remember if she was punched, the affidavit said. One witness also heard Marche yelling at the woman, saying something to the effect of “you wanted it and now you’re getting it.”
Witnesses also stated that after the vehicle stopped, they saw Marche with what appeared to be a knife in his hand. He was observed using the knife to puncture two tires on the woman’s vehicle, the affidavit said.
A passenger in the woman’s vehicle ended up tackling Marche to stop him from his erratic behavior, the affidavit said.
The police stated in the affidavit that they did smell alcohol on Marche while talking to him and Marche did admit to drinking earlier. He was then taken to the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 unsecured bail.
