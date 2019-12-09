DuBOIS — Making dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses has become a tradition in the DuBois area for the last 27 years and this year is no different.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Light Up A Child’s Life campaign kicks off today and will continue through Friday, according to Lindsey Herzing, regional manager of Make-A-Wish based in Punxsutawney.
It is a week when local residents raise money to bring the magic of a wish to children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.
Throughout the week, stories are told through radio station Sunny 106 in DuBois about children’s dreams coming true through Make-A-Wish, an organization that fulfills wishes for children ages 2 1/2 to 18. Only those children who have life-threatening illnesses documented by their physician are eligible to be referred.
Herzing, who has been the regional manager for Make-A-Wish for the past seven years, said they could not make the magic and memories for the wish children without the generous support from the community during the campaign each year.
“The community has been so supportive every year,” said Herzing. “I mean I’m blown away, brought to tears by the end of the campaign. Each year before I’m even ready to plan the campaign, people are calling me and asking me what the dates are this year or what can they donate for an auction item. They continue to show up.”
Herzing said she likes to believe it’s because Make-A-Wish is in the Top 10 of the charitable donation list.
“Because 85 cents of every dollar goes toward actual wishes,” said Herzing. “When you donate, your money’s not off-setting my salary or our office, it’s going to the wish expense. And I would like to think that that is because we’re doing what we say we’re doing and we’re a children’s charity.”
Herzing said Make-A-Wish has facilitated many wonderful wishes this year in the 11-county region — including, Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties — served by the Punxsutawney office this last fiscal year which ended in August.
Make-A-Wish could not make the granting of the wishes possible without the donations that come in throughout the year and especially during the Light Up a Child’s Life campaign, Herzing said.
Last year, more than $105,000 was raised during the DuBois campaign, Herzing said. That amount of money was able to grant approximately 25 wishes to children in the region.
Anyone can recommend a child, from friends and family members to church members, nurses, doctors or volunteers.
When a child is referred, Make-A-Wish makes sure the family is aware the child has been referred and approves.
Then the agency works with doctors to have a form filled out confirming the child has a life-threatening medical condition.
A team of volunteers then sets up to go to the home and find out what the child dreams of and why they would like a particular wish.
The average cost for the granting of a wish is $3,900. The average was $3,400 when wishes began being granted in 1980, but costs have risen.
The Light Up A Child’s Life campaign is the only internal campaign the organization conducts. Sometimes other organizations raise money for Make-A-Wish or students conduct senior projects that benefit the agency.
The campaign will run through Friday with live interviews each day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with wish families and donors. Bids are taken on auction items all week long with the auction from 3-4 p.m. Friday. People have to bid on an item by calling 814-372-1065 or stopping by the Sunny Studios on West Long Avenue in DuBois.