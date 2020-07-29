DuBOIS – Prep Baseball Report (PBR), a nationally-renowned independent scouting service for amateur baseball players, selected DuBois to host the Northeast Region of the 2020 PBR Future Games at Showers Field and Stern Family Field starting Sunday, Aug. 2 through Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
The Future Games is the most highly scouted event by college coaches of the entire summer, according to PBR.
Eight states are expected to bring teams of invited players from the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and one “select team” made up of players from any of those states invited by PBR to participate.
Each team will play two games on Aug. 3 and one game on Aug. 4. In addition to DuBois, the two other sites hosting the Future Games are Cartersville, Georgia and Franklin, Wisconsin.
In addition to the Future Games, PBR will host two other events this week at the fields. On Wednesday (today), there will be the Northeast Open for 2021-2024 college classes for Pennsylvania and New York players. On Thursday, the seventh annual invitation-only PBR Junior Future Games for the 2024 class will feature the best identified prospects, according to PBR.
“With everything going on with the coronavirus, we’re pleased to announce that we were picked to be one of the three locations to hold this tournament and the only one in Pennsylvania,” Suplizio said. “We’re excited about that. It’ll be a nice boost for the local economy, with lots of hotel rooms be being booked. And it’s will just be nice to see some baseball being played because since this virus, we are without a lot of activities. This will provide people the opportunity to come watch some good baseball.”
PBR states that all of their events will follow the Centers For Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines while still providing participants all of their services.
During the stay, players will participate in a pro-style workout and three games. All games will be available via livestreams with the expectation of hundreds of college coaches across the country tuning in.
Evaluation technology will also be a major component of these events. Each site will collect data on players using applications called Blast and Trackman, and the game broadcasts will be put on Synergy for coaches and scouts to utilize afterward on the PBR website.
Back on June 15-17, DuBois hosted the first installment of the Pennsylvania State Games by PBR.
“Over 70 college coaches and recruiters attended the PA Games via livestream giving a lot of new national exposure to the collegiate circuit,” said Dan Cevette, president for PBR New York and Pennsylvania.
Showers Field and Stern Family Field were also hosts of two showcases this summer – the Junior Pennsylvania State Games and Showcase on June 29 and the Pennsylvania Summer Prospect Games and Showcase.
Since its inception in 2005, the PBR has evolved into one of the country’s biggest and most respected independent scouting services, with a singular focus of providing comprehensive year-round coverage. The mission of the Prep Baseball Report is to scout and promote amateur baseball –high school, junior college and college –and, ultimately, help athletes achieve their dreams of playing baseball at the next level. With more than 150 scouts, PBR has the largest baseball scouting infrastructure across all levels of amateur baseball in the country.
Admission will be free for the games. The times of the games have not yet been announced.