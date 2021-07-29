DuBOIS — DuBois City Council instructed Solicitor Toni Cherry to prepare a response to National Fuel Gas, which is objecting to the cost of repairing a city street.
Utilities must obtain a permit before undertaking any work that will involve city streets. National Fuel asked for permits for work on Spring Avenue and South Jared Street.
Along with the permit fee of $50, the cost of repairing “degradation” on Spring Avenue was $1,602.80 while the estimate for South Jared Street was $10,684.35.
National Fuel says those fees are two and likely illegal.
Cherry made it clear at Monday’s council meeting that she doesn’t agree.
“It’s not the city’s responsibility to clean up after they made the mess. They are responsible for repairing the damage and restoring the affected area to the condition it was in before the work began.
“It is totally inconsiderate of them to whine like this,” she said.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo suggested that pre-work photos be taken to document the prevailing conditions.
Cherry said she will contact National Fuel before the Aug. 2 reply date the company cited in its letter.