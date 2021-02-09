DuBOIS — The access road project for the upgraded Penn Highlands DuBois East Behavioral Health campus on Maple Avenue will be going out for bid soon, according to DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
The Penn Highlands Behavioral Health Expansion Entrance Project consists of the reconstruction and expansion of existing roadways that include 1,562 feet on Sunflower Drive, 175 feet on Griesemer Street, 175 feet on Sixth Street and 175 feet on Geranium Alley, said Suplizio.
With the expansion of the health center facilities, PennDOT estimates 870 to 1,286 trips per day into and out of the area. These improvements will produce a much-needed traffic calming effect and will allow for pedestrian access from the public transit stop and the state access road, authorities say.
The center’s entrance expansion is one phase of the master facilities plan coordinating construction and renovation to multiple areas and focusing specifically on eight projects across the Penn Highlands Healthcare system to deliver higher quality care to the community.
PHH and DuBois received a federal grant of $1.2 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the majority of the project to construct 2,087 feet of new access roads to the PHH DuBois East Behavioral Health campus, said Suplizio.
The improvements coincide with a hospital expansion project that will create 110 new jobs, add 82 new beds, and address various regional medical issues including the ever-growing opioid crisis, according to a previously published Courier Express article. The project was a collaborative effort between the City of DuBois, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, Penn Highlands Healthcare, and local emergency medical services and drug treatment centers.
The Behavioral Health campus project is currently underway.
“The access road improvements in the area of Penn Highlands DuBois East Behavioral Health campus will enhance our community even more,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio said bids are expected to be opened in March with construction to take place from June through November.