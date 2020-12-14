DuBOIS — The DuBois-Treasure Lake KOA Holiday has been awarded the 2021 Kampgrounds of America (KOA) President’s Award, according to campground Manager Brandy Pearce.
The President’s Award was presented to the campground in November at the KOA’s Annual International Convention.
The KOA President’s Award is earned by consistently excelling in providing great camping facilities and unparalleled high levels of customer service. President Award recipients are chosen by KOA’s camping guests through hundreds of thousands of satisfaction surveys and the KOA’s stringent quality inspection standards.
The DuBois-Treasure Lake KOA Holiday management and staff have dedicated themselves to improving its facilities and providing its campers with an amazing, family-friendly camping experience.
In addition to the many campground improvements and upgrades, all of the cabins have been remodeled and four additional family cabins have been added since becoming a KOA member in 2017.
The campground currently boasts more than 100 campsites, including 18 full hook-up RV sites (water, sewer, and electric), with plans to add more full hook-up sites at the end of the 2021 camping season.
“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Pearce. “In order to provide our guests with the ultimate camping experience, we have made continued improvement and excellent customer service our mission.”