The DuBois Volunteer Firemen’s Games continued Wednesday night as the “Sink the Tub” competition was held at the Tannery Dam, with Fourth Ward Hose Co. taking first place.
Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5 took second place, Volunteer Hose Co. took third place, Friendship Hose Co. finished fourth and Third Ward was fifth.
The event was the second part of a three-day competition among the five fire companies that is meant to build camaraderie and community pride.
Friendship won Tuesday’s Battle of the Barrel contest.
Today the firefighters will be back at Showers Field at 6:30 p.m. for the Standing Pump contest.
The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete this week.