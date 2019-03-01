For the first time ever, DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 will host a Wild Game Feast Saturday, according to Post member Steven Karschner.
Those who attend the event, which is open to the public, will get a chance to taste a variety of wild game from across the country, including elk, moose, deer, bear, rabbit, salmon, trout, duck and a mystery meat for a donation of $10, said Karschner.
“I’m the only one who knows what the mystery meat is,” he said.
For those who are not as daring, there will also be chicken and ribs, he said.
The feast will be from 4-9 p.m. at the Post located at 114 Fuller Ave., DuBois.
According to Karschner, all proceeds will go toward local sportsmen’s clubs, which provide activities for veterans and children.
“Veterans’ events are always our priority and then we go to youth activities,” said Karschner, noting the VFW donates money to local programs to help both veterans and children.
He said the dinner will start at about 5 p.m. and will be followed by several guest speakers, including state Rep. Matt Gabler and a representative from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, who will bring the latest news about Chronic Wasting Disease. There will also be speakers from the area sportsmen’s club.
There will also be a bird hunt and Pheasants Forever are donating their dogs and time to the hunt.
“There will be plenty of things for people to participate in and just to be outside for the day,” he said.
“I’m very impressed by how many people have just stepped in to say they will help — even those who we didn’t even ask have stepped in to help,” Karschner said.
Tickets will be available at the door. There will be six cash drawings, an auction and a grand prize given away, a Ruger American .243 rifle.
