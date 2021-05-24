DuBOIS — Three residents at the DuBois Village had a special birthday celebration on Friday, with the “DuBois Village Personal Care’s Class of 1939 turn 100” celebration.
Family, staff, community members, and other residents all helped the centenarians celebrate the milestone.
The three residents, John Noble, Emily Schindley, and Mary “Betty” Brown, got to celebrate turning 100 this year, and were all honored by the DuBois Area High School, as they are all three graduates from the 1939 class. The school Alumni Association sent them each a DuBois school T-shirt for their birthdays.
The DAHS Concert Choir, “The Dynamics” also came to give a special performance of “Grease” songs for the community.
The celebration kicked off in the dining area, with the residents and their families seated at a table at the front of the room, and everyone else spaced around the room at tables with party favors. Everyone enjoyed trivia about pop culture during the three residents’ senior year in high school, and joined together to sing “God Bless America” which was popularized by Katie Smith in 1939.
The residents were all served non-alcoholic strawberry daiquiri, which was the popular drink in that same year.
State Rep. Mike Armanini came to present each of the residents with certificates for turning 100. He read off the accomplishments of each of the three before presenting the certificates to them.
For John Noble, “Born on April 18, 1921, Mr. Noble has demonstrated the highest ideals of citizenship throughout the years, and truly deserves special recognition. He joined the United States Army at the age of 21, and served as a United States Army Ranger and machine gun sergeant in the 79th infantry during World War II. By him doing that, that enables us to have this here today… Mr. Noble served in England And France, he is a recipient of the Purple Heart… A dedicated steward to his community, he was involved in local theatre producing shows for many for more than 20 years. He is the oldest living member of the American Legion Post 17 of DuBois. Mr. Noble is the long time member of the DuBois Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf. He also enjoys cooking Italian food, and for several consecutive years he has made spaghetti dinners for more than 200 people in the DuBois community. Mr. Noble is also known for his fireworks display in the DuBois community during the past 50 years. The proud father of three children, he has also been blessed with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” Armanini read.
For Emily Schindley, “Emily was born in Chestnut Grove on October 8, 1921. She has demonstrated the highest ideals of citizenship throughout the years and truly deserves this special recognition. She is the proud mother of two children and also has been blessed with five grandchildren,” Armanini read. “I’m honored to present this to her, I think the greatest gift is to be able to be called a mom. I’m sure there are many things in your family from a treat, a baking secret, discipline, but I congratulate you on your milestone,” he said.
For Mary “Betty” Brown, “She was born in DuBois on Aug. 5, 1921. Mrs. Brown has demonstrated the highest ideals of citizenship throughout the years and truly deserves this recognition. Affectionately known to her family and friends as “Betty,” she’s the proud mother of five children, and also has been blessed with 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren,” Armanini read. “And what a blessing it is to see your second and third generations of family,” he said.
“I wish all three of you many, many more years of good health, and with all being in the same graduating class of DuBois, I hope I can attend the next class reunion,” he concluded with.
The Dynamics then performed a medley of songs from “Grease” for the residents. Their birthday cake was brought out after the show, and the celebration concluded with cupcakes.