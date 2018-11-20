DuBOIS — Residents and tenants of the DuBois Village recently enjoyed a stroll through Santa’s Shop, enjoying their Christmas shopping without leaving their home.
DuBois Village Marketing & Admissions Coordinator Darla Kahle said the idea for the Santa Shop originated from a monthly resident council meeting, which gives residents the chance to voice opinions and concerns.
“We had a few residents comment on how they miss shopping, and how it gets harder and harder to deal with walking and crowds when they go out to shop,” she said. “It only made sense to bring the shopping to them.”
Kahle found the gifts at an online company called “Gifts & Things,” where people can order from a product line with a large variety of items, she said. Prices varied from .75 cents and up.
The shop was open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which gave shoppers time to come check out the items, and even stop for a second or third time, Kahle says.
“We chose specific gifts for children, teens women and men that were in the price range of $1 to $5, Kahle said. Everything was sold at its cost — the shop was not a fundraiser or profitable event for the facility.
The Santa Shop is offered to DuBois Village residents, Village View tenants, family members and staff, Kahle said.
“The residents and tenants loved it because it was so convenient,” she said. “It was a cold day, and they didn’t have to leave the warmth and comfort of their home. The prices were reasonable and very affordable for everyone.”
One of the main purposes of such activities is to make residents feel like they’re still included in the community by bringing things they enjoy to the facility, Kahle says.
“There was a nice selection where they could get something for everyone on their list, even for themselves, if they chose to — and many did,” she said. “We had Christmas music playing, a few Christmas decorations up to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”
