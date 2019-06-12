The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department has announced the 2019 Community Days Parade lineup.
As in previous years, the parade will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The lineup (in alphebetical order, not order of appearance) is as follows:
- Ace Fix It Hardware
- Adrian Fire Company (3)
- Alby Oxenreiter
- American Red Cross – PA Mountains
- AMSERV LTD/DUSAN Ambulance (2)
- Aveanna Healthcare
- Bellwood-Antis High School Band
- Big Run VFD
- Bigfoot Country 102.1 & 101.3
- Bob Zercher – Antique Fire Truck (2)
- Brady Township Fire Company (4)
- Brockway Volunteer Fire Department (2)
- Brookville VFC
- Bureau Of Forestry
- Cataldo’s Collision
- Cen-Clear Child Services
- Charged Ministries
- Clearfield County Coroner – Kim
- Shaffer Snyder
- Clearfield County Fair Queen Committee
- Clearfield Oriental Band
- Clearfield VFD
- Columbus Saints
- Crystal Fire Department
- Curwensville Jr. High Band
- Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder (3)
- Curwensville Senior High Band
- Dave Roman Excavating, Inc.
- DuBois Area cheerleaders
- DuBois Area High School Band
- DuBois Area YMCA
- DuBois Central Catholic
- DuBois Challenger League
- DuBois City Fire Chiefs
- DuBois City Honorary Past Fire Chief –Jim Corby
- DuBois City Mayor Gary Gilbert and City Council
- DuBois City Past Fire Chiefs
- DuBois City Police Department
- DuBois Continuum of Care Community Inc.
- DuBois EMS Ambulance Service (2)
- DuBois Penn State Baseball Team
- Elkland Search and Rescue (2)
- Firehouse Pizzeria
- First Commonwealth Bank
- First United Methodist Church
- Fort Lebeouf High School Band
- Fourth Ward (2)
- Friendship
- Gateway Humane Society
- Goodwill
- Grampian-Penn-Bloom VFC (2)
- Grey Knights
- Homer City High School Band
- Honor Guard
- Jaffa Shrine Cycle Corp.
- Jaffa Shrine-ATC Unit
- Jefferson County Fair Royalty
- K-9 RESPONSE
- Keystonen Regiment Drum and Bugle
- Kidnetix
- Kittanning Firemens Band
- Luthersburg Youth Baseball
- Marine Corps. League
- Marion Center High School Band
- McCalmont Township VFC
- Mon Valley Express
- North Coast Brass
- North Point Fire Company (3)
- Oklahoma Civilian Defense Fire Company (3)
- Paint and Play School
- Parade Marshal Jon Kolb
- Penfield Volunteer Fire Company (2)
- Penn State DuBois Alumni Society
- Prime Athletics Booster Club
- Purchase Line High School Band
- Renegade Championship Queen
- Rochester High School Band
- Rogues Hollow Regiment
- Sandy Township Fire Company (4)
- Sensus
- Sigel Volunteer Fire Co.
- Snow Shoe Fire Co.
- Sons of the American Legion
- Sonus Brass Theatre
- Stars Drill Team
- Susquehanna Antique Machinery
- Sykesville Fire Department
- Third Ward (2)
- Timberland Federal Credit Union
- Top Hats
- Volunteers (2)
- Winkler Art Gallery
- WOKW 102.9 FM