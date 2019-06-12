Parade
Buy Now
File

The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department has announced the 2019 Community Days Parade lineup.

As in previous years, the parade will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The lineup (in alphebetical order, not order of appearance) is as follows:

  • Ace Fix It Hardware
  • Adrian Fire Company (3)
  • Alby Oxenreiter
  • American Red Cross – PA Mountains
  • AMSERV LTD/DUSAN Ambulance (2)
  • Aveanna Healthcare
  • Bellwood-Antis High School Band
  • Big Run VFD
  • Bigfoot Country 102.1 & 101.3
  • Bob Zercher – Antique Fire Truck (2)
  • Brady Township Fire Company (4)
  • Brockway Volunteer Fire Department (2)
  • Brookville VFC
  • Bureau Of Forestry
  • Cataldo’s Collision
  • Cen-Clear Child Services
  • Charged Ministries
  • Clearfield County Coroner – Kim
  • Shaffer Snyder
  • Clearfield County Fair Queen Committee
  • Clearfield Oriental Band
  • Clearfield VFD
  • Columbus Saints
  • Crystal Fire Department
  • Curwensville Jr. High Band
  • Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder (3)
  • Curwensville Senior High Band
  • Dave Roman Excavating, Inc.
  • DuBois Area cheerleaders
  • DuBois Area High School Band
  • DuBois Area YMCA
  • DuBois Central Catholic
  • DuBois Challenger League
  • DuBois City Fire Chiefs
  • DuBois City Honorary Past Fire Chief –Jim Corby
  • DuBois City Mayor Gary Gilbert and City Council
  • DuBois City Past Fire Chiefs
  • DuBois City Police Department
  • DuBois Continuum of Care Community Inc.
  • DuBois EMS Ambulance Service (2)
  • DuBois Penn State Baseball Team
  • Elkland Search and Rescue (2)
  • Firehouse Pizzeria
  • First Commonwealth Bank
  • First United Methodist Church
  • Fort Lebeouf High School Band
  • Fourth Ward (2)
  • Friendship
  • Gateway Humane Society
  • Goodwill
  • Grampian-Penn-Bloom VFC (2)
  • Grey Knights
  • Homer City High School Band
  • Honor Guard
  • Jaffa Shrine Cycle Corp.
  • Jaffa Shrine-ATC Unit
  • Jefferson County Fair Royalty
  • K-9 RESPONSE
  • Keystonen Regiment Drum and Bugle
  • Kidnetix
  • Kittanning Firemens Band
  • Luthersburg Youth Baseball
  • Marine Corps. League
  • Marion Center High School Band
  • McCalmont Township VFC
  • Mon Valley Express
  • North Coast Brass
  • North Point Fire Company (3)
  • Oklahoma Civilian Defense Fire Company (3)
  • Paint and Play School
  • Parade Marshal Jon Kolb
  • Penfield Volunteer Fire Company (2)
  • Penn State DuBois Alumni Society
  • Prime Athletics Booster Club
  • Purchase Line High School Band
  • Renegade Championship Queen
  • Rochester High School Band
  • Rogues Hollow Regiment
  • Sandy Township Fire Company (4)
  • Sensus
  • Sigel Volunteer Fire Co.
  • Snow Shoe Fire Co.
  • Sons of the American Legion
  • Sonus Brass Theatre
  • Stars Drill Team
  • Susquehanna Antique Machinery
  • Sykesville Fire Department
  • Third Ward (2)
  • Timberland Federal Credit Union
  • Top Hats
  • Volunteers (2)
  • Winkler Art Gallery
  • WOKW 102.9 FM

Recommended for you