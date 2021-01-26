DuBOIS — Sgt. Kevin Hollander said moving to DuBois, where he is now an Air Force recruiter, has been a “tremendous blessing” for him and his family.
Hollander, who grew up in Reistertown, Maryland, said he always had the desire to serve his country.
“I wanted adventure — I wanted to travel outside of my town,” he said. “I wanted a life that was always changing, and the opportunity to make something greater of myself.”
Hollander’s heart was set on the U.S. Air Force, he said, due to its great reputation overall. He enlisted as a Security Forces, or Military Police, member, for six years, and was sent to Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuqueque, New Mexico, where he became a designated marksman/counter sniper. This was also where Hollander said he met his wife, Brittany, and they had a daughter.
Shortly thereafter, Hollander and his family left the United States and he volunteered at a base in Turkey, before moving to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where they also welcomed twin boys.
Hollander also cross-trained from Security Forces, where he was in Nuclear Convoy Operations, to a new career field — Command and Control Operations — and became an executive assistant to the command chief.
“From there, I was selected to become an Air Force recruiter, where I would later find out I was moving to DuBois,” he said. “We have really enjoyed connecting with the community here, and have felt welcomed with open arms everywhere we go.”
The Air Force has been one of Hollander’s best decisions throughout his life, he said.
He also has three associate degrees — one in criminal justice, emergency management and human resources, and will have a bachelor’s degree in emergency management in March, all of which the Air Force paid for.
“I have traveled to many states and countries, I’ve gone to many professional military specialized and educational courses from Germany, Arkansas, Wyoming, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico and many others,” he noted. “The military has invested in my education, my life, my future and has provided my family with many wonderful opportunities.
“I’ve made many friends that feel like family from all over the world and I never would’ve had that opportunity if I didn’t serve my country.”
His favorite thing about recruiting, says Hollander, is knowing he can change lives and broaden opportunities.
“Whether they decide to make a career out of the Air Force or come back home, I know that they will never be the same, for the better because of their experiences they will endure throughout their time in, and when they come back home they will have so much more to add to their community,” he said.
Hollander is thankful to live in a place so patriotic, too, he noted.
“No matter where I go, especially when I am in uniform, I am stopped to be thanked for my service, and told stories of others time in the service, stories of themselves, their family members and friends,” he said. “It’s a great honor to be here in DuBois for the next four years, and I just really appreciate the great hospitality and welcoming that so many have shown myself and my family here.”
The Air Force is still hiring throughout COVID-19, Hollander added, and the stability and benefits are a huge plus right now.
Those interested in serving their country can reach Hollander at 814-591-3604 or Kevin.hollander@us.af.mil or on social media under “usairforcedubois” on Instagram or “Tsgt. Kevin Hollander” on Facebook.