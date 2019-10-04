DuBOIS — A 37-year-old DuBois woman is accused of intentionally starving a dog, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Sept. 13, DuBois City Police charged Jessica Bloom, East Scribner Avenue, DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals – sustenance/water, and cruelty to animals.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to an East Scribner Avenue residence in response to a report of a neglected dog on June 22, where they found a Chihuahua mix who looked severely underfed. The ribs and hips of the animal reportedly were plainly visible. The police officer took the dog to the Gateway Humane Society for treatment.
On June 24, police picked the dog up at Gateway Humane Society and took it to the DuBois Animal Hospital for examination and possible treatment, the affidavit said.
The veterinarian examined the dog and provided the following medical opinion: The dog is very emaciated; estimated body condition system score of 1.5 (5 being “ideal”); weight is 7.9 pounds, needs to gain a minimum of 5 pounds; and dog is ravenous, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit noted that the examination of the dog was conducted two days after it was taken by police to the Gateway Humane Society, where it had been fed regularly.
According to the affidavit, Bloom admitted intentionally withholding food for a period of a week.
Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 18 at Ford’s office.