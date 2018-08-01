DuBOIS — A 53-year-old DuBois woman has been charged with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to DuBois City Police.
The charges against Dianna Lynn Pinney stem from an incident which occurred at 8:42 p.m. on July 24 when police were called to 128 E. Long Ave., Apartment 1A, for a possible medical emergency, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
Upon arrival, the police were were greeted by Pinney who stated that Fred Baskerville took a bottle of pills and needed to go to the hospital, the affidavit said.
“Furthermore,” she reportedly stated, “he needs to get out of my house.”
While police were speaking to Baskerville, Pinney reportedly kept saying he needed to get out of her house. After determining that he did not ingest any pills, the police told her they could not make Baskerville leave due to the fact that the house also was his primary residence.
The affidavit said that Pinney said, “If you don’t remove him, I will kill him.” The police told her that they could not remove him and she could not threaten people with physical harm.
At that point, Pinney told the police to get out of her house, then walked toward an officer and shoved him in the chest with both hands, attempting to push the officer from the doorway onto the front porch, according to the affidavit.
While police were at the scene and Pinney had been placed under arrest, Pinney requested that she be allowed to get a change of clothes. While EMS was assisting her in her bedroom, police observed a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana and a small amount of green leafy vegetable matter believed to be marijuana setting on a dresser, the affidavit said.
When asked if those items were Baskerville’s, he said no. Pinney then stated that he was a liar. These items were seized and secured.
The charges against Pinney were filed July 25.
