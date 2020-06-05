FALLS CREEK — A DuBois woman faces criminal mischief charges after allegedly causing damage in a laundromat and stealing a rug.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Jodi Lynn Wise, 40, of DuBois, on May 21 including criminal mischief –damage property, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were called to the laundromat in Falls Creek when the victim arrived in the morning, discovering the damage allegedly caused by Wise.
When police arrived, they found a washing machine was knocked onto its side, hoses were stretched and broken, a piece of trim was pulled off the wall, and a cover on a baseboard heat radiator was damaged.
Video surveillance reportedly showed a woman identified as Wise enter the laundromat around 5 a.m. and stay for more than an hour. While inside, the video allegedly shows her removing a fire extinguisher from its cradle and using it to try to break a padlock off a coin machine. After being unsuccessful, Wise then reportedly pulled a piece of trim from the wall. She was also allegedly seen flipping the washing machine over, and causing the rest of the damage found.
Before leaving, Wise allegedly rolled up the missing rug and took it with her.
When police spoke with Wise about the incident, she reportedly admitted to being in the laundromat, causing the damage and taking the rug.
Wise has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.