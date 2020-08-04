REYNOLDSVILLE— A DuBois woman is facing felony retail theft charges for allegedly stealing from the Goodwill near Reynoldsville.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Barbara Jean Trunzo, 43, of DuBois, on July 24, including a retail theft.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to the Goodwill located just outside of Reynoldsville on State Route 322 for a reported theft. The caller told police a woman wearing a black tank top and jean skirt was seen stuffing a jean skirt down her pants, and taking a black purse without paying for them.
The woman, who was identified as Trunzo, was seen leaving the store in a white Jeep Cherokee. A license plate number was provided by witnesses. This vehicle came back with a DuBois address.
When police arrived at the address, the vehicle was found with a female driver, and female passenger matching the description given at the Goodwill, according to the affidavit.
Trunzo allegedly admitted to being at the Goodwill, but denied taking anything. Consent to search the vehicle was given by the registered owner, who was not Trunzo. Police allegedly found a black purse under the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
Through further questioning, Truzso admitted to taking the purse and jean skirt, and revealed she still had the jean skirt stuffed down the front of her pants, according to the affidavit.
Trunzo has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.