A Treasure Lake woman and her 8-year-old Golden Doodle, Monkey, bring a wagging tail and smiles to local people in need.
Diane Spradling, an information technology instructor at Penn State DuBois, got Monkey when she was a puppy.
Spradling and Monkey are members of “Love on a Leash,” a volunteer-based organization that provides an accessible certification process, so therapy teams can provide pet-provided therapy services in communities, according to its website.
The idea of certifying Monkey as a therapy dog came after Spradling’s husband of 20 years passed away. She wanted to reach more people who are introverted or facing grief or health issues, and need cheering up.
“I thought, if I take her places and visit with people, they can have the same reaction to her as I do,” Spradling said.
Monkey and Spradling visited adolescent and adult mental health patients for six years, also attending group rehabilitation therapy at Penn Highlands Healthcare, as well as pet therapy night at the DuBois Village and residents at DuBois Nursing Home, and recently, The Cove mental health drop-in center.
“I would always come home with a story afterward,” Spradling says. “Some people will touch her and they’ll start to cry. I’ve seen her lick the tears off of their face — it’s just incredible.”
When asked about what sets Monkey apart from a therapy or emotional support dog, Spradling said there are specific differences between the three.
Service dogs provide a particular function for the person, and are not to be greeted or touched. They are trained to be solely focused on their owner and his or her needs, such as a person with mobility issues, cancer, autism or PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), according to the United States Dog Registry. Service dogs are often identified by their wearing a vest or tag.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) allows handlers to bring their service dogs with them to most places, including restaurants, hotels and airplanes, according to the USDR.
Therapy dogs are trained just the opposite — they are supposed to greet everyone and offer affection, Spradling says.
Therapy dogs are allowed in places upon request, Spradling says, and also in dog-friendly facilities like Lowe’s or Tractor Supply. They aren’t required to wear a form of identification, although Monkey often wears a blue bandana.
The two types of dogs have to be American Kennel Club (AKC) certified, Spradling says. Monkey went through two years of training before entering another therapy program, learning to avoid loud disturbances and distractions and follow certain commands.
Emotional support dogs provide affection and companionship for people suffering from mental and emotional conditions such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, fear and depression. These dogs require a letter from a doctor or mental-health professional.
An emotional support dog is not required to perform specific tasks like service and therapy dogs are, according to the USDR.
Spradling and Monkey have made many friends through LOAL, bringing the love of four-legged friends to local people in need.
For more information, visit www.usdogregistry.org or www.loveonaleash.org.