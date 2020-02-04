DuBOIS — Though she’s a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Eileen Keller of DuBois was cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night as they won the Super Bowl in a thrilling late comeback over the San Francisco 49ers, all because her great-great nephew, Austin Reiter, is the center for the NFL Champions of the World.
Reiter, who is #62 for the Chiefs, is also the grandson of Janice Reiter and the late Richard “Dick” Reiter, who was Keller’s great-nephew and a former resident of Sykesville.
“He (Dick Reiter) went to the DuBois schools until, I think, he was a sophomore in school. And then they moved to Franklin and he played football for Franklin. He was just like a brother to me,” said Keller.
Keller and Reiter’s grandmother, who spends the winter in Hawaii, talk to each other on the phone at least every week, but hadn’t spoken yet on Monday about the Super Bowl win because of the time difference.
The 87-year-old football fan said she had been looking forward to watching the Super Bowl with her dog, Katie, all day.
“When I came out of the church, I told my preacher on the way out, I said, ‘I got a great-nephew there playing for Kansas City,’ and she says, ‘Oh, well, we’ll be rooting.’ Because the youth of the church, they put these soup ... they call them soup buckets. One was for Tennessee, one was for the Chiefs, and then they give that money, what the people give, they give that money to the food bank. And she says, ‘Well, I know what bucket you’ll be putting your money in.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’”
Keller said she was on the edge of her seat during the second half of the game because it was such an exciting game.
Down by 10, the Chiefs were in the process of putting together a nice drive. And then Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception of the game. But Kansas City, led by Mahomes, overcame a 10-point deficit to stun the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, making the Chiefs the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10 or more points in a single postseason.
“I thought, that’s the game, we’ve lost it, but I thought that in the two playoff games, too, and they came from behind,” said Keller. “But that quarterback, he was marvelous. Well, it takes the whole team to come back like that, it was just amazing. I’m just thankful I lived to see it all because, I mean, it’s still family. And that’s what it’s all about.”