ST. MARYS — A DuBois woman is facing charges after she was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine and causing a scene on Erie Avenue in St. Marys.
Cynthia Ann Kirkwood, 48, of DuBois, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 26.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to Erie Avenue Oct. 22 for reports of a woman screaming in the street.
Upon arrival, the woman, identified as Kirkwood, was reportedly engaging in a verbal argument with the complainant. Police observed that Kirkwood was allegedly under the influence of a stimulant, since she was hyperactive, sweaty, twitching, swaying, speaking fast and not making sense, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Kirkwood allegedly said there were bugs crawling on her body and she was picking at her ankles, which were wrapped in tape. When asked when she last used methamphetamine, Kirkwood reportedly said “a day or so ago.”
Officers determined if left unattended, Kirkwood could harm herself on the public street, and they reportedly arrested her for public intoxication.
When police searched Kirkwood’s purse, they allegedly found a Ziploc bag of methamphetamine wrapped in a dollar bill, according to the affidavit of probable cause, as well as a torch and THC vaporizer. She was allegedly found to be in possession of .60 grams of methamphetamine.
Kirkwood’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1 at Jacob’s office.