Candy Marie Vaughn, 37, 221 S. Brady St., DuBois, has been charged by DuBois City Police with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and distributing a small amount of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a DuBois residence in response to a report of a 15-year-old juvenile being given marijuana by a neighbor. Police said the call came from the juvenile’s grandfather reporting the incident and identifying Vaughn as the neighbor.
When police arrived at the scene, they made contact with the juvenile and her mother. The juvenile reportedly said she was in her front yard when Vaughn and a man allegedly came from their residence and asked if they could take some of the “scrap” that was in her yard. The juvenile said after they asked her, she went inside and asked her mother, who advised her that they could take what they wanted as long as it wasn’t automotive parts.
After Vaughn and the man left with the “scrap,” the juvenile said she continued to do what she was doing in the front yard, the affidavit said. She reportedly said that is when Vaughn allegedly came back over and handed her a little plastic bag and told her to give it to her mother. The juvenile said at first she just took the bag and did not know what was inside it. After Vaughn left, the juvenile said she looked at the bag and realized it contained marijuana. She reportedly then took the bag inside and told her mother what had happened.
After the juvenile brought the bag of marijuana in and told her what happened, her mother reportedly said she contacted the juvenile’s grandfather and asked him to call the police. The juvenile then retrieved the bag of suspected marijuana that Vaughn allegedly gave her and turned it over to the police, the affidavit said.
The evidence reportedly was then sealed in an evidence bag and sent to the Erie Regional Crime Laboratory for drug identification.
Vaughn’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 16 at Ford’s office.