DuBOIS — DuBois City Police have charged Pollyanna June Williams, 25, South Jared Street, DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Williams’ residence for a welfare check on two young children at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 17. A complainant told police she frequently visits the residence in order to check on the children and visit them.
On Aug. 17, the woman said she visited the residence and the two young children answered the door, the affidavit said. She said she saw the diaper on one of the children to be so soiled it was hanging as low as the child’s knees.
The woman said as she entered the residence, Williams was reportedly asleep in her bed. She said she shouted several times in an attempt to awaken Williams with no success, the affidavit said. The woman then left the residence in order to get food for the children after they told her they were hungry. When she returned with hamburgers and sides for the children a short time later, Williams was reportedly still asleep and did not even know she was present.
The woman knew Williams to have a history of drug use and contacted police due to concerns for the safety of the children, the affidavit said. The statements from the woman indicated that more than two hours had passed from the time the children were first contacted until the officers arrived at the home.
Upon entering the residence, police reportedly saw the children walking throughout the residence and reportedly saw Williams covered by a bed sheet and asleep in her bed. The police were reportedly finally able to awaken Williams and told her of the “obvious problem.”
Williams reportedly told the police that a man was home earlier in the day and she was trying to rest due to an illness. She reportedly said the man had awakened her and told her that he overslept for work. She said she believed he was staying at the house and not driving to work due to missing his shift. However, she said that he must have left and she continued to sleep.
Williams reportedly admitted to a Suboxone prescription, but denied any other drug use, the affidavit said. Suboxone is an addiction treatment medication used in opioid replacement therapy.
However, the affidavit said the police found an empty prescription bottle on her bed mattress beside the area that she was sleeping which was beside several pieces of cotton. The police reportedly noted that Williams’ name was printed on the prescription bottle and she admitted that the items were drug paraphernalia, but claimed that it was not hers and that a visitor from earlier in the morning had left the items.
Other items near the bed reportedly included a bag containing marijuana pipes and she allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana, the affidavit said. Williams then reportedly revealed a container which contained two glass pipes which she reportedly identified as “someone else’s meth pipes.” A metal box containing the drug paraphernalia was labeled with the name “Polly” and a man’s name. It was also labeled with a phrase to let people to know to keep their hands off of it, the affidavit said.
Clearfield Children Youth Services was contacted to evaluate the circumstances and arrangements were made for the children to stay with a family member until further notice.
Williams’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25 at Ford’s office.