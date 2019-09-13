DuBois City Police have charged Alyssa Nicole Shipe, 22, West Scribner Avenue, DuBois, with a misdemeanor count of failing to keep her dogs at all times confined within her home, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
The affidavit of probable cause states that at 6:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, a woman came to the police department regarding two dogs that got loose and were found.
The woman told police she found a black and white boxer and a white, mixed breed dog running on the road near St. Michael’s Terrace, 111 W. Long Ave., DuBois.
The woman told the police the dogs were running on the road and were almost hit several times by vehicles, the affidavit said.
In the affidavit, the police officer said the dogs were familiar to him and he immediately identified them as dogs belonging to Shipe.
The police officer went to Shipe’s apartment and she confirmed they were her dogs. She met the woman and the police officer at the police department where she took possession of the dogs, the affidavit said.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11 at Ford’s office in DuBois.