DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is facing drug-related charges, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Dec. 5, Brandee R. Ross, 36, 1966 Carson Hill Road, DuBois, was charged by DuBois City Police with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary charge of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked as a result of an incident which occurred at 12:25 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the area of North Main Street.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at Ford’s office, police saw a silver Chevrolet truck traveling north on North Main Street with the right front headlight not illuminated and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Guy Avenue.
Police said the driver was Ross and there were two passengers in the vehicle. All held suspended driver’s licenses, the affidavit said. In addition, Clearfield County Control advised that both Ross and one of the passengers were sought on active warrants, the affidavit said.
Ross reportedly exited the vehicle and the police explained to her that she was sought on active warrants and was not free to leave until they could find out what the arresting agency wanted done, the affidavit said. She consented to a search of her vehicle. Both passengers exited the vehicle.
In the course of the search of the vehicle, the following items reportedly were found: A pack of q-tips, one red straw, one empty stamp bag, seven syringes and one stamp bag containing methamphetamine was located in a bag belonging to Ross, the affidavit said. These items were secured in the patrol vehicle.
Upon speaking to Ross, the police said she did admit that it was her bag and the items found in the bag belonged to her, the affidavit said. The stamp bag of suspected meth was mailed for drug analysis to the Erie Crime Lab using certified mail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2019, at Ford’s office.
