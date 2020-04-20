DuBOIS — In December 2019, DuBois woman Wendy Swope donated stem cells to her brother, James Lee, to aid him in his fight against Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML).
Swope was a 100 percent match, which only occurs 20 percent of the time in these transplants, she says.
For James Lee, it all started with a bad migraine July 20, which is when he found out his white blood-cell count was over 100,000. Doctors sent him to UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he had a bone-marrow biopsy and blood work done.
Lee was diagnosed with CML and found out it was “far progressed” at that time, Swope said. He underwent many chemotherapy treatments, blood transfusions and spinal taps.
Lee soon became famous at Shadyside for having so many visitors, Swope said. When he arrived home to DuBois, the “get well soon” cards and gifts sent to the house were also nonstop, and still are.
There also have been several fundraisers held for Lee in DuBois, Reynoldsville, Falls Creek and surrounding areas. The slogan during his fight has been “GingerStrong,” a phrase on T-shirts worn by many locals.
Before Swope’s stem cells could be transplanted, Lee underwent a “conditioning” process, consisting of full-body chemo and radiation.
Swope herself also underwent a grueling process, taking five shots a day in her stomach in order to put her stem cells “into overdrive.”
“It was very painful — I was down for days,” she said. “I remember crying and getting sick, but I thought, if this is even a quarter of what he’s been going through, I would do it again. I can’t imagine what these people go through.”
If Lee should happen to need another stem cell transplant, they were able to reserve some of his sister’s for the future, she said.
Stem cell transplants are fairly new to the game, Swope adds. She was first tested to see how well her body produces the cells, and if that had not been positive, they would do a bone-marrow transplant instead.
When Lee and Swope lived in Pittsburgh for two months, they met so many people undergoing the same process with their loved ones, she said.
Lee says his hair is growing back, and he feels mentally stronger. It’s been a “complete blessing” that his sister was able to help him.
Lee is still receiving cards from people and around the country, including places like Texas and Georgia. Word of Lee’s journey has spread through word-of-mouth and prayer.
“It’s amazing that everyone has pulled together like that, and for them to show me this much support,” he said. “I knew I had friends — I just didn’t know I had a whole town of them.”
Both Swope and Lee encourage people to be tested and to donate their stem cells, if they are able to. It could mean saving a life.
In late March, Lee was informed the stem-cell transplant was 100 percent successful. He is expected to now be in remission.