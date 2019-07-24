A 51-year-old DuBois woman has been charged with purchasing more than $1,000 worth of items on a credit card which did not belong to her, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Sandy Township Police have charged Ann Marie Schloder, Dixon Avenue, DuBois, with a felony count of access device issued to another who did not authorize use and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, two sisters met a police officer at the Sandy Township Police Department to report an incident. One woman said she holds power of attorney for her sister, who went to the hospital on May 20. Her sister was going to be in the hospital for a brief time.
The woman told the police that her sister was dropped off at the hospital by a friend, Schloder. After she was dropped off at the hospital, the woman said she gave her purse to Schloder, who was going to take her car and purse back to her house on Denton Avenue.
The affidavit said that Schloder was helping the woman with odds and ends around the house and also used her vehicle on occasion. Approximately 10 days later, the woman said she contacted her sister, advising her that she did not receive her Discover Card statement form in the mail; she noted that it had always arrived around the same time in the past.
When asked by one of the sisters if she had seen the statement in the mail, Schloder reportedly said she had not seen it. However, 15 minutes later, Schloder reportedly said that she found the card on the kitchen table at the woman’s house. The card owner’s sister, who recently checked the house, advised the police that it had not been on the table or she would have seen it.
The sister of the card owner then contacted Discover about the statement and eventually pulled up her sister’s account online. She immediately saw several charges on the statement that her sister would not have authorized. The charges on the account were incurred when her sister was in the hospital. Her sister said she did not authorize anyone to use her card and did not have access to the card due to being in the hospital.
The two sisters suspected that Schloder may have used the card while its owner was in the hospital. The affidavit also stated that Discover Card had advised one of the sisters that someone had filled out an application requesting a Discover Card using the same account information.
Police were able to gather all of the sister’s information from the Discover account statement and went to Walmart to meet with the manager and review video to identify the person using the credit card on specific dates. Walmart was able to provide the police with a video from seven different dates on which Schloder allegedly used the Discover Card to purchase items from Walmart and also received cash back on several of them during the transactions, the affidavit said.
Also listed in these charges were a Dunham’s purchase and two Marathon gas purchases in DuBois.
The charges totaled $1,291.62.
Schloder’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 at Ford’s office.