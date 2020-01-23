REYNOLDSVILLE — A woman faces drug charges after police serving a warrant on another charge reportedly seized from her a purse containing several articles of drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin.
DuBois based state police have filed charges against Nicole Rebecca Dubeck, 29, of DuBois, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers approached Dubeck to serve a felony arrest warrant from Clarion based state police for a retail theft case currently open against her. She was taken into custody after being found in a Washington Township home.
Dubeck allegedly asked one of the troopers to get her phone from her purse, and the officer saw several items of drug paraphernalia in the purse. This lead to a search during which police seized 24 empty “snowman” stamp bags, one “snowman” stamp bag containing suspected heroin, one empty “bad bunny” stamp bag, three empty plastic bags with a green rabbit imprint, one plastic bag with a green rabbit imprint containing suspected methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, a spoon, and 14 syringes with needles.
Dubeck has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 26 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana. She is currently being held in the Clarion County Jail unable to post bail for the theft charges against her.