DuBOIS — Lyndsey Noiel Reynolds, 34, DuBois, has been charged by DuBois City Police with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a 7:02 a.m. Sept. 14 incident at the DuBois Manor Motel, 525 Liberty Boulevard.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the motel in response to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police knocked on the door of one of the rooms and a man eventually opened the door and was advised of the complaint. The man acknowledged there was a confrontation with a man who had visited earlier in the morning. However, the man claimed he didn’t know the other man’s name.
While they were standing in the doorway, the police said a woman, immediately recognizable as Reynolds, came out of the bathroom. She is known by officers as a habitual methamphetamine user, the affidavit said. Reynolds reportedly began shouting, stating that there was no disturbance and she had no visitors. She continued to walk in and out of the bathroom while standing at the rear of the motel room.
The affidavit said Reynolds denied any drug use and stated that she did not associate with people who used drugs. The man reportedly stated that he did not use drugs, but when asked if Reynolds used methamphetamine, he said that he did not see her use drugs. He also said he didn’t know what she was doing in the bathroom.
When asked if she was in possession of any drug paraphernalia and if she would be willing to show police the contents of her purse, she reportedly reached for her purse and emptied it onto the motel bed. The officer briefly stepped into the bathroom area to ensure that there was no one else present and saw bloody tissue paper in the garbage can, the affidavit said. He also saw an opened plastic shopping bag, which contained a syringe, a spoon and a small plastic bag containing a crystal substance consistent with the appearance of methamphetamine.
When asked about the drug-related items, Reynolds reportedly shouted, “That is all mine. He doesn’t do drugs and has nothing to do with them. That is mine and only mine,” the affidavit said.
The man was then asked if he was willing to show officers the contents of his pockets. Without a verbal response, the man began quickly emptying the contents of his pants pockets and placing them on the bed, the affidavit said. Numerous items are in his pockets, including three small plastic bags containing a crystal substance consistent with the appearance of methamphetamine. Reynolds reportedly began shouting, “That is all mine. He does not associate with drug use and that is all mine.” The man did not offer an explanation for the meth being in his pockets. All three bags of suspected meth were seized as evidence.
Reynolds’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 1.