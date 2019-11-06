DUBOIS — A DuBois woman faces DUI charges after being pulled over for driving with a suspended license on Sept. 9.
Punxsutawney based State Police filed charges against Brittany Ann Hibbard, 28, of DuBois, on Oct. 28 including possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI for a controlled substance –schedule 2 or 3, DUI for a controlled substance metabolite, DUI for a controlled substance – impaired ability, driving without a license, and driving with a suspended license.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police pulled into the Sheetz in the Punxsutawney Borough,and ran the plate number from a vehicle parked in front of Sheetz. The plate came back showing a previous incident with the vehicle, and the driver was shown to have a suspended license.
As soon as the car pulled out of the parking lot, the officer conducted a traffic stop and was able to identify Hibbard based on the picture provided by the computer. Her speech was allegedly slurred and slow, and her eyes appeared red and bloodshot. The officer also reportedly noted that she would not make eye contact.
Hibbard allegedly told the officer she had been in trouble before for selling meth, and was still on probation. The officer then had Hibbard conduct Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) tests, and found her to be impaired. The officer then had Hibbard perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which also reportedly indicated impairment.
When the police asked if anything was inside the vehicle, Hibbard allegedly admitted there was probably a weed pipe in the back of the car. Based on this, officers conducted a search of the vehicle while Hibbard was transported to the police barracks for a drug recognition expert’s evaluation. Police found a bag that contained several items of drug paraphernalia, suspected meth, and various pills.
Hibbard was taken to the Punxsutawney Hospital for a blood draw. The toxicology report indicated she had amphetamine, methamphetamine, and THC in her system.
Hibbard has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 17 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.